Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

