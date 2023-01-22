Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

