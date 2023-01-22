Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

