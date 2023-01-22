Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

