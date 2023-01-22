Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $23.19 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.