ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.64%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

