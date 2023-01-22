Arnhold LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arnhold LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,077.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

