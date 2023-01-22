Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $33.93

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.93, but opened at $35.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 922 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $11,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

