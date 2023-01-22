ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

ASX stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.