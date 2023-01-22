Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

