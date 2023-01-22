Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,494 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 470,129 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $28.39 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

