Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,561 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,340,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,054,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 676,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $36.39 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

