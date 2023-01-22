Assetmark Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

