Assetmark Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00.

