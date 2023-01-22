Assetmark Inc. Acquires 743 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 94.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

Fortive stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.