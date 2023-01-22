Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,185 Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

