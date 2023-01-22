Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.9 %

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.92 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

