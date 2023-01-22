Assetmark Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $312.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.46.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

