Assetmark Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after buying an additional 286,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.77 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.