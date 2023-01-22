Assetmark Inc. Buys 737 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

