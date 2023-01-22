Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 981 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $87.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

