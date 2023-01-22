Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the third quarter worth $1,844,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 19,956.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.53. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

