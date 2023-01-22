Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

SPXC stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

