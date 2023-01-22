Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

