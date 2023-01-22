Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $299.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $441.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,290,247 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

