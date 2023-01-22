Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 1,915.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $285.68 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $286.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

