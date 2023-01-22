Assetmark Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex Stock Performance

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.