Assetmark Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,783,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 107,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,035,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,366,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,794,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,035,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,477,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,083,624.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,984. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

