Assetmark Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Price Performance

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

