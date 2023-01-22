Assetmark Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.63 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.