Assetmark Inc. Has $63,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 505.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 37.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 392,169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 383.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $33.23.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

