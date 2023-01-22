Assetmark Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,956 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Southwest Gas by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 4,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.