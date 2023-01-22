Assetmark Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

