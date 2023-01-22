Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

DY opened at $98.31 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

