Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,571.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,463.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,316.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.