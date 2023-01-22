Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $46.53 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

