Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after buying an additional 1,422,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 134.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 889,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

REXR opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

