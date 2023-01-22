Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WOPEY stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.