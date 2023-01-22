Assetmark Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

WLY stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.98. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.