Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,771 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ACIW opened at $28.99 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

