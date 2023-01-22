Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,068 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14.

