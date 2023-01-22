Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

