Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 223.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IYE opened at $47.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

