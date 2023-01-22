Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 535,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.