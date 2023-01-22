Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,164,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,013,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

