Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.8 %

KSS opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

