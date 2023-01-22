Assetmark Inc. Sells 608 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBF. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $119.55.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

