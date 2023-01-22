Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

