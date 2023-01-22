AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £118 ($143.99) to £126 ($153.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.25) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £116.25 ($141.85).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £112 ($136.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £107.86. The company has a market cap of £173.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,666.67. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,214 ($100.23) and a 12-month high of £118.86 ($145.04).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.