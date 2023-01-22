Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

